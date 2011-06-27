Used 1998 Dodge Viper Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|209.0/380.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
|Base engine size
|8.0 l
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.8 in.
|no
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|176.7 in.
|175.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3383 lbs.
|3319 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.2 cu.ft.
|6.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|47.0 in.
|44.0 in.
|Wheel base
|96.2 in.
|Width
|75.7 in.
