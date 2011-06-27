Estimated values
1998 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,822
|$14,612
|$16,652
|Clean
|$9,665
|$13,050
|$14,872
|Average
|$7,350
|$9,925
|$11,313
|Rough
|$5,035
|$6,800
|$7,754
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Viper RT/10 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,249
|$21,939
|$25,001
|Clean
|$14,511
|$19,593
|$22,329
|Average
|$11,035
|$14,901
|$16,985
|Rough
|$7,559
|$10,210
|$11,642