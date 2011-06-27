  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Viper
  4. Used 1997 Dodge Viper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Dodge Viper RT/10 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Viper
Overview
See Viper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque450 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower490 hp @ 3700 rpm
CylindersV10
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
See Viper Inventory

Related Used 1997 Dodge Viper RT/10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles