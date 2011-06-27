Estimated values
1997 Dodge Viper RT/10 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,522
|$19,700
|$22,486
|Clean
|$12,966
|$17,589
|$20,079
|Average
|$9,854
|$13,369
|$15,265
|Rough
|$6,742
|$9,149
|$10,451
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Viper GTS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,886
|$13,411
|$15,308
|Clean
|$8,827
|$11,975
|$13,669
|Average
|$6,708
|$9,102
|$10,392
|Rough
|$4,590
|$6,229
|$7,114