Used 1996 Dodge Viper Features & Specs

|Exterior Colors
- Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
- Viper Red
- Island Teal Satin Glow
- Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
- Island Teal Pearl Metallic
- Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
- Golden White Pearl Metallic
- Wildberry Pearl Metallic
- Candy Apple Red Metallic
- Dark Iris Pearl
- Dandelion Yellow
- Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
- Bright White
- Stone White
- Bright Platinum Metallic
- Spruce Pearl Metallic
- Bright Jade Metallic
- Black
- Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
- Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
- Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
- Magenta
- Nitro Yellow Green
- Flame Red
- Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
- Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
- Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
- Lapis Blue
- Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
- Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
- Light Gold Pearl Metallic
- Viper Black
- Opal Satin Glow Metallic
- Forest Green Pearl Metallic
- Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
- Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
- Magenta
- Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
- Stone White
- Opal Satin Glow Metallic
- Nitro Yellow Green
- Black
- Island Teal Pearl Metallic
- Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
- Island Teal Satin Glow
- Bright Platinum Metallic
- Golden White Pearl Metallic
- Bright Jade Metallic
- Forest Green Pearl Metallic
- Lapis Blue
- Flame Red
- Light Gold Pearl Metallic
- Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
- Wildberry Pearl Metallic
- Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
- Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
- Dandelion Yellow
- Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
- Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
- Viper Black
- Candy Apple Red Metallic
- Spruce Pearl Metallic
- Dark Iris Pearl
- Viper Red
- Bright White
- Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
- Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
- Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic