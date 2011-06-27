Used 1996 Dodge Viper Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV10V10
Combined MPG1414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/20 mpg11/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)209.0/380.0 mi.209.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG1414
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque490 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm488 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size8.0 l8.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5200 rpm415 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV10V10
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front shoulder roomno53.8 in.
Measurements
Length175.1 in.175.1 in.
Curb weight3375 lbs.3445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.44.0 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.96.2 in.
Width75.7 in.75.7 in.
Ground clearanceno5.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Stone White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Black
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Flame Red
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Black
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Magenta
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Black
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Jade Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Flame Red
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Viper Black
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Viper Red
  • Bright White
  • Viper Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Strawberry Red Pearl Metallic
