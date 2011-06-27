  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Viper
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Viper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Dodge Viper RT/10 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Viper
Overview
See Viper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)242.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque450 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size8.0 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV10
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Measurements
Height43.9 in.
Wheel base96.2 in.
Length175.1 in.
Width75.7 in.
Curb weight3476 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Viper Red
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
See Viper Inventory

Related Used 1992 Dodge Viper RT/10 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles