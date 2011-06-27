Used 2005 Dodge Stratus R/T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,335
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,335
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,335
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,335
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,335
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,335
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,335
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,335
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,335
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,335
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,335
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,335
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Curb weight3245 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length191.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume110 cu.ft.
Wheel base108 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,335
Exterior Colors
  • Orange Blast Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,335
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,335
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,335
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
