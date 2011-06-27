  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Stratus SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room34 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length190.9 in.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height53.9 in.
EPA interior volume86.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Pearlcoat
  • Deep Red Pearlcoat
  • Deep Blue Pearlcoat
  • Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Satin White Pearlcoat
  • Light Blue Pearlcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Dak Taupe/Medium Taupe
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
