Used 2003 Dodge Stratus SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Length191.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume110 cu.ft.
Wheel base108 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearl Coat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Steel Blue Pearl Coat
  • Onyx Green Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles