Used 2003 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews
this car is garbage worst investment ever
this car has been nothing but a nightmare to own i am a person that likes to do maintenance on my own but that's pretty much impossible. the water pump is on the inside of the engine and costed me $800 to get replaced, the thermostat is on the bottom of the engine and requires you to remove the alternator, battery is located inside the wheel well and you have to remove the tire and splash guard to get to it, just about anything you work on with this car will take 2 times longer than a normal car it was built A$$ backwards i would not tell anyone to buy this car unless they have a LOT of time and money on their hands to fix it.
Car shuts down on freeway
I have had my stratus for four years. I have had to replace the cold air intake, transmission parts, fuses, water pump, timing belt, and starter. Every few months something else is wrong with this car. The latest episode was the car engine shut off in the middle of th freeway going 70 leaving me without power steering or braking. My car did not give any warning signs before this. no smells, sounds or rough handling. Not only did this car almost kill me but has often left me stranded.
206,000 miles a good solid car
I bought this car with 50,000 miles on it six years ago. so far I have only done some normal maintance. changed timing belt twice and front brake pads once. now at 206,000 mile mark i have had to change one front wheel bearing. and the transmission is slipping. would have lasted longer if i had changed the fluid and filter like i should have. i have beat this car into the ground and it is still going. i put 36,000 to 40,000 miles a year on this car for the last three years. so i will be putting a transmission in it and keep on driveing it. and i plan on driveing it till the body rusts away. i live in south carolina and there is no rust on it yet so i will be driveing this car for a long time
Low cost to own and fun to drive as 4 cyl. eco cars go
Bought new in 03 4 cyl auto good value and to our surprize it's cost to operate has been lower than our japanese car our mother drives, not as well refined but still fun to drive and quieter ride. No issues yet with 140,000 miles except rear struts were replaced. 4 cyl engine not real fast but simple to service and reliable.
I miss my Stratus
I purchased my 2003 stratus brand new.. I loved it, the only reason I no longer own it is because I traded it for an SUV, becuse 3rd baby was not going to fit in the stratus.. I NEVER had any problems with the vehicle, beside normal wear and tear, and regular maintenance. I HATE the BUICK RENDEZVOUS I ended upo trading in for... My review for that is up too! I am thinking about purchasing another stratus, 2006 model. I loved the stratus!!!
