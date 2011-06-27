  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Stratus R/T Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,625
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,625
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,625
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,625
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,625
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Front track60.2 in.
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight3294 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Height54.4 in.
EPA interior volume110 cu.ft.
Wheel base108 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
