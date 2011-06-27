  1. Home
Used 2002 Dodge Stratus SE Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Stratus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.
Length191.2 in.
Curb weight3200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Height54.9 in.
EPA interior volume110 cu.ft.
Wheel base108 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
