  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stratus
  4. Used 2001 Dodge Stratus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Dodge Stratus SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Stratus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,830
See Stratus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,830
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,830
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/448 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,830
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,830
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,830
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,830
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,830
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,830
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,830
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,830
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,830
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base108 in.
Length191.2 in.
Width70.6 in.
Curb weight3226 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,830
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Taupe Frost Met Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,830
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/65R T tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,830
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,830
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Stratus Inventory

Related Used 2001 Dodge Stratus SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles