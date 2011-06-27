  1. Home
Used 2001 Dodge Stratus SE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Stratus
Overview
$17,810
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$17,810
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$17,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.0/440.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$17,810
Torque158 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$17,810
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
$17,810
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$17,810
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
$17,810
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$17,810
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$17,810
Front head room38.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$17,810
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.
Rear leg room34 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Measurements
$17,810
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Length190.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3012 lbs.
Colors
$17,810
Exterior Colors
  • Satin White Clearcoat
  • Deep Indigo Blue Met Clearcoat
  • Deep Evergreen PC
  • Ice Silver Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red PC
  • Light Beige Met Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Beige
  • Black/Light Gray
Tires & Wheels
$17,810
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
$17,810
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$17,810
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
