Used 2001 Dodge Stratus ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room37.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base108 in.
Length191.2 in.
Width70.6 in.
Curb weight3297 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted PC
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
  • Shale Green Met Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Taupe Frost Met Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/60R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
