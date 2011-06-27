Used 2001 Dodge Stratus Consumer Reviews

LOVE MY STRATUS stratusfan , 09/25/2014 R/T 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a 2001 Dodge Stratus R/T brand new (first new car!) and absolutely LOVED it. Sadly, after 13 years, I had to retire the car. The car offered affordable luxuries (leather seats, sunroof, Infinity sound system), agile handling, and comfort. No major expenses, just the cost of routine maintenance. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

dodge stratus se coupe 2001 the truth about it onlythetruth , 03/02/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful good things :when i am driving my car,it is as fast as new cars,never behind them,most time in front of. aceleration brilliant,you will be really surprised about it.really fun to drive.edmunds said the truth about it. brakes enough good,4 discs. engine sounds excelent,trunk huge for a coupe car .rear seats very comfortable,they look like sedan seats ,not like the caracteristics coupe little seats.sound sistem enough good.i reproduce music with my phone and sounds powerful.and the last good thing,the car looks really nice for 2001. and now the bad details,,the front bumper is too low,and sometimes hit the front line when i am parking, and the last one, turning ratio is not so good Report Abuse

Engine Blown Jerry , 05/30/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Engine problems and more engine problems. At first it seemed great but at 55-56K it started to decline. I serviced every 3K and all regular maintenance. At around 90K, I needed my main gasket replaced. Then last week I was informed my engine was shot. Also, had some electrical problems with my windows and especially my radio/CD player. I purchased new with every upgrade, even smokers package (I later learned, even though I have never smoked for xtra $20). Car still looks great, interior & exterior still looks new. This is the second Dodge that this has happened, I owned a Jeep before this and I was to dumb to learn. Never again! I am buying a Toyota! Do your homework, don't buy Dodge Report Abuse

Run of the mill sedan Dave , 01/21/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Very frusturating car to own. I've experienced steering and electrical problems from day one. Blower fan not working on all speeds, radio turning on/off by itself, rear defroster problems. Had to replace the rack and pinion at 42,000 miles. Transmission pan to low to ground making it easy to bottom out resulting in leaks. Report Abuse