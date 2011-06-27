Used 1999 Dodge Stratus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Reliable Car ahhitsanathony , 10/26/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 134 k miles on it, it now has 174 k miles. It has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. It has never left me stranded. It does have a sensor problem though. If you don't let it up shift to 4th the check engine light comes on and when it shifts down to second that's the highest you can go till you turn the car off and back on and it resets. It is very annoying but if you know to let off the gas and let it shift you're fine. It's also really good in the snow but the v6 sucks on gas. Report Abuse

205,000 Near Perfect and going still.... 2004_mustang , 11/18/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got this car in Sept 2005 with 93k miles on it. 3rd owner. It has alomst 205,000k miles on it in Nov 2011. I have almost all the original parts still working fine on this. It has always started up, doesn't make noises, shakes or leaks. At 140k I changed the shocks, struts, fuel cleaning and all the fluids and filters. I do regular maintaince on this so that is why it has done so well. I did have to replace the AC unit, EGR valve, tie rod, fuel pump, water pump and that was about it other than regular tires, brakes and stuff like that. This is a basic, simple car that when maintained. Runs as good as the day it was created, most people dont maintain there cars. All pluses here.

99 Stratus ES J. Anderson , 06/16/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car when it was about 3yrs old with about 98,000 on it. It was my first car and not knowing a whole lot about cars back then, I haven't done any of the required maintenance but it is still going strong! I did do regular oil changes! It has really been a great car! I'm surprised it has lasted this long without the suggested maintenance! It has only been within the last 4yrs (about 12,000 miles ago) that the repairs have been costly. The car has 147+k miles and still gets me here and there with a few long trips. 6 disc cd player skips, that is about the only annoying part.

Transportation vehicle E. Vest , 09/05/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Good vehicle to drive for older person like myself. Hard to get in and out is the only real complaint. Blown fuse to ignition caused me to have it towed to repair shop. I overlooked the fuse listing in manual as there are 2 fuses to the ignition wire system. Replaced starter that was very expensive. The expense may have been more by the repair shop than the true reason. I should have had the Dodge repair shop replace starter. I had other ignition problems that resulted in the replacing of spark plugs and ignition wires that I did myself. Using regular gasoline may have caused these parts to start failing. Just my theory. Had brakes shoes renewed that is normal as well as tires.