  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stratus
  4. Used 1997 Dodge Stratus
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Dodge Stratus ES Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Stratus
Overview
See Stratus Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length186.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2955 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height52.4 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Silver Fern Pearlcoat
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic Tint
  • Stone White
  • Medium Fern Pearlcoat
  • Forest Green Pearlcoat
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Light Iris Pearlcoat
  • Black
  • Dark Rosewood Pearlcoat
See Stratus Inventory

Related Used 1997 Dodge Stratus ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles