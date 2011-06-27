Estimated values
1997 Dodge Stratus 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$570
|$1,297
|$1,693
|Clean
|$499
|$1,139
|$1,486
|Average
|$357
|$822
|$1,072
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$658
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Stratus ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$570
|$1,297
|$1,693
|Clean
|$499
|$1,139
|$1,486
|Average
|$357
|$822
|$1,072
|Rough
|$216
|$505
|$658