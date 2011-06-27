Used 1996 Dodge Stealth R/T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.
Length179.7 in.
Curb weight3153 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height49.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Fire Storm Red
  • Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Galaxy White Pearl Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Silver Metallic
