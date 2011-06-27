Used 1994 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight3797 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height49.3 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Peacock Green
  • Champagne Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Lamp Black
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Grayish White Pearl Metallic
  • Fire Storm Red
  • White
