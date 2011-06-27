Used 1992 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque307 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.
Height49.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Scarlet Red
  • Black
  • White
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
