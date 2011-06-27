  1. Home
Used 1992 Dodge Stealth Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg17/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/435.6 mi.336.6/435.6 mi.336.6/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG181919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm201 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm201 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5500 rpm222 hp @ 6000 rpm222 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.44.2 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.46.9 in.46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Measurements
Length180.5 in.180.5 in.180.5 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.3373 lbs.3186 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.11.1 cu.ft.
Height49.1 in.49.1 in.49.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Scarlet Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • White
  • Scarlet Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Scarlet Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
