Used 1991 Dodge Stealth Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191918
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.336.6/435.6 mi.316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG191918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque201 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm201 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6000 rpm222 hp @ 6000 rpm164 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room44.2 in.44.2 in.44.2 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.9 in.46.9 in.46.9 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Measurements
Length179.1 in.180.5 in.179.1 in.
Curb weight3175 lbs.3352 lbs.3076 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.11.6 cu.ft.11.6 cu.ft.
Height49.1 in.49.1 in.49.1 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Turquoise Metallic
  • Wheat Beige Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • White
  • Scarlet Red
  • Kutani Red
