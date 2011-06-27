  1. Home
Used 2014 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Features & Specs

More about the 2014 SRT Viper
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$107,385
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$107,385
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$107,385
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)192.0/304.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$107,385
Torque600 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size8.4 l
Horsepower640 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$107,385
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$107,385
21A Quick Order Packageyes
Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
GTS Laguna Interior Packageyes
Time Attack Groupyes
Advanced Aerodynamics Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$107,385
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$107,385
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
$107,385
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$107,385
Alternate Colored Seatbeltsyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Accents Groupyes
18 Speaker SRT High Performance Audioyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$107,385
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$107,385
Front head room36.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room42.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$107,385
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Sidewinder II Matteyes
Billet Silver GTS Racing Stripesyes
MOPAR Car Coveryes
Black GTS Racing Stripesyes
P295/30ZR18/P355/30ZR19 Performance Tires (Late Availability)yes
Adrenaline Red GTS Racing Stripesyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Rattler-Matte Wheelsyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0 Venom Matte Wheelsyes
Gunmetal GTS Racing Stripesyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Rattler-Hyper Wheelsyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Sidewinder II Hyper Wheelsyes
Bright White GTS Racing Stripesyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0 Venom-Hyper Wheelsyes
SRT Hoodyes
Rear Body Color Appliqueyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0 Rattler Polished Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track62.9 in.
$107,385
Front track62.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3431 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach10.7 degrees
Angle of departure16.1 degrees
Length175.7 in.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height49.1 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$107,385
Exterior Colors
  • Viper White Clear Coat
  • Venom Black Clear Coat
  • Race Yellow
  • Gunmetal Pearl
  • Adrenaline Red
  • Competition Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • GTS-R Blue Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black/Header Red, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black/Sepia, premium leather
  • Black/Caramel, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$107,385
polished alloy wheelsyes
19 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
P355/30R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$107,385
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$107,385
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles