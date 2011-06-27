  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge SRT Viper
  4. Used 2013 Dodge SRT Viper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Dodge SRT Viper Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 SRT Viper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,395
See SRT Viper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$97,395
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$97,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)192.0/304.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$97,395
Torque600 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size8.4 l
Horsepower640 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$97,395
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$97,395
21H Quick Order Packageyes
Grand Touring Packageyes
Advanced Aerodynamics Package (Late Availability)yes
Track Packageyes
Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (Late Availability)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$97,395
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
900 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$97,395
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$97,395
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,395
Alternate Colored Seatbeltsyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Accents Group (Late Availability)yes
12 Speaker SRT High Performance Audioyes
18 Speaker SRT High Performance Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$97,395
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,395
Front head room36.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,395
Black SRT Racing Stripesyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Rattler-Matte Wheelsyes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Rattler-Hyper Wheelsyes
Car Coveryes
18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Sidewinder Matteyes
Billet Silver SRT Racing Stripesyes
Gunmetal SRT Racing Stripesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$97,395
Front track62.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3354 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach10.7 degrees
Angle of departure16.1 degrees
Length175.7 in.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height49.1 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width76.4 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$97,395
Exterior Colors
  • Viper White Clear Coat
  • Venom Black Clear Coat
  • Adrenaline Red
  • Race Yellow
  • Gunmetal Pearl
  • Shadow Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Red, leather
  • Caramel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$97,395
polished alloy wheelsyes
19 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
P355/30R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$97,395
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$97,395
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See SRT Viper Inventory

Related Used 2013 Dodge SRT Viper Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles