Used 2013 Dodge SRT Viper Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|192.0/304.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Torque
|600 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|8.4 l
|Horsepower
|640 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|21H Quick Order Package
|yes
|Grand Touring Package
|yes
|Advanced Aerodynamics Package (Late Availability)
|yes
|Track Package
|yes
|Exterior Carbon Fiber Package (Late Availability)
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|900 watts stereo output
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Alternate Colored Seatbelts
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Accents Group (Late Availability)
|yes
|12 Speaker SRT High Performance Audio
|yes
|18 Speaker SRT High Performance Audio
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Front head room
|36.6 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Black SRT Racing Stripes
|yes
|18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Rattler-Matte Wheels
|yes
|18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Rattler-Hyper Wheels
|yes
|Car Cover
|yes
|18" x 10.5"/19" x 13.0" Sidewinder Matte
|yes
|Billet Silver SRT Racing Stripes
|yes
|Gunmetal SRT Racing Stripes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Front track
|62.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3354 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.37 cd.
|Angle of approach
|10.7 degrees
|Angle of departure
|16.1 degrees
|Length
|175.7 in.
|Ground clearance
|5.0 in.
|Height
|49.1 in.
|Wheel base
|98.8 in.
|Width
|76.4 in.
|Rear track
|61.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 13.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|P355/30R Z tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$97,395
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
