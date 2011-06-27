Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter 2500 170 WB Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,220
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle52.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
13 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track68.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity187.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight6085 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place187.2 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19 degrees
Maximum payload2465 lbs.
Angle of departure13 degrees
Length273.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height107.5 in.
Wheel base170.3 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Blue
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Arctic White
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Aqua Green
  • Flame Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Broom Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Graphite Gray
  • Hibiscus Red
  • Silver Gray
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Gray
  • Stone Gray
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Steel Blue
  • Velvet Red
  • Vanda Blue
Interior Colors
  • Gray, vinyl
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
