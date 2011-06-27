Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 158 WB Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle49.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
power steeringyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity473 cu.ft.
Curb weight5305 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach26 degrees
Maximum payload2846 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length263 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height103.6 in.
Wheel base158 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Black Blue
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Piedmont Red
  • Hyacinth Blue
  • Broom Yellow
  • Coca Cola Red
  • Graphite Gray
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Steel Blue
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Black Gray
  • Stone Gray
  • Silver Gray
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Orchid Green
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Amber Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
