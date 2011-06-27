  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter
  4. Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 118 WB Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sprinter
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,843
See Sprinter Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,843
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,843
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,843
Torque243 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,843
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,843
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,843
power steeringyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,843
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,843
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,843
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,843
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity286 cu.ft.
Curb weight4917 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach22 degrees
Maximum payload3649 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length197 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height102 in.
Wheel base118 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,843
Exterior Colors
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Broom Yellow
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Steel Blue
  • Orchid Green
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Flame Red
  • Black Gray
  • Hyacinth Blue
  • Silver Gray
  • Stone Gray
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Black Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Piedmont Red
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Coca Cola Red
  • Graphite Gray
  • Graphite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,843
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,843
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,843
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sprinter Inventory

Related Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter 2500 High Roof 118 WB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles