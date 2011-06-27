  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter 2500 SH Ceiling 158 WB Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sprinter
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,052
See Sprinter Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,052
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,052
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,052
Torque243 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle47.0 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,052
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,052
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,052
power steeringyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,052
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,052
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,052
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,052
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity473 cu.ft.
Curb weight5539 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach23 degrees
Maximum payload3011 lbs.
Angle of departure10 degrees
Length263 in.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height101.3 in.
Wheel base158 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,052
Exterior Colors
  • Orchid Green
  • Piedmont Red
  • Hyacinth Blue
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Stone Gray
  • Silver Gray
  • Steel Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Arctic White
  • Jet Black
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Black Blue
  • Black Gray
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,052
P225/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,052
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,052
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sprinter Inventory

Related Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter 2500 SH Ceiling 158 WB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles