Used 2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 144 WB Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Sprinter Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle45.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
5 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
Front track68.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity318 cu.ft.
Curb weight4784 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place318 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19 degrees
Maximum payload3766 lbs.
Angle of departure13 degrees
Length232.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height96.3 in.
Wheel base144.3 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Gray
  • Broom Yellow
  • Bright Red
  • Flame Red
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Vanda Blue
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Steel Blue
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Aqua Green
  • Arctic White
  • Black Blue
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Stone Gray
  • Silver Gray
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Graphite Gray
  • Hibiscus Red
  • Velvet Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray, vinyl
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT245/75R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
