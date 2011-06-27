Used 2008 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 144 WB Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,960
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,960
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,960
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,960
Torque280 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle47.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,960
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,960
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
5 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,960
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,960
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,960
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,960
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,960
Front track67.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity371 cu.ft.
Curb weight5460 lbs.
Gross weight9990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place371 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19 degrees
Maximum payload4530 lbs.
Angle of departure15 degrees
Length232.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height107.5 in.
Wheel base144.3 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,960
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Silver Gray
  • Stone Gray
  • Black Gray
  • Vanda Blue
  • Velvet Red
  • Hibiscus Red
  • Graphite Gray
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Black Blue
  • Flame Red
  • Aqua Green
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Broom Yellow
  • Jet Black
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Steel Blue
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, vinyl
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,960
LT215/85R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,960
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,960
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
