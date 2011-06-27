Used 2007 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 170 WB Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,355
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
|Torque
|280 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|154 hp @ 3400 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|5 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|494 cu.ft.
|Length
|273 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5271 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8550 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|494 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|3579 lbs.
|Wheel base
|170 in.
|Width
|79.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|LT245/75R16 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 3600 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
