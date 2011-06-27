  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  4. Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Sprinter Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,690
See Sprinter Cargo Inventory
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,690
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,690
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,690
Torque243 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle44.6 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,690
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,690
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,690
Climate controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,690
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,690
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,690
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,690
Front track65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity367 cu.ft.
Curb weight4990 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place367 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach26 degrees
Maximum payload3560 lbs.
Angle of departure21 degrees
Length225 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height103.6 in.
Wheel base140 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,690
Exterior Colors
  • Orchid Green
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Arctic White
  • Black Blue
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Piedmont Red
  • Hyacinth Blue
  • Graphite Gray
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Steel Blue
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Black Gray
  • Stone Gray
  • Silver Gray
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Broom Yellow
  • Coca Cola Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,690
P225/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,690
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,690
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sprinter Cargo Inventory

Related Used 2006 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 High Roof 140 WB info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles