Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Why can't America build a van like this? Beverage Equipment , 02/16/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It may have a Dodge or Freightliner name but it is all Mercedes. Wht can't America build a 22ft long, 9 foot tall van, with a 3,000 ld payload and still get 23 miles per gallon. I love it, I just wish we could build the same. We can go to the moon, land a rover on Mars, but we can't defeat the Germans in the auto market.

Great van jason the plumber , 01/07/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is the van for a service professional. You do not have to bend over to reach heavy tools and can stand up straight while grabbing parts. The first job I did after getting the van set with shelves and drawers involved removing an 80gallon solar storage tank. I hefted it out of the basement and stood it up straight into the van! What a back-saver. Got 27mpg one time, it averages about 23 all-around. It can carry broken concrete piled up about 3ft high in payload area.

Dodge Sprinter 2500 Bob , 02/19/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful If you need high cubes in a vehicle that provides remarkably good performance despite low rated horsepower, and unbelievable fuel economy, you can't do better than the Dodge (Mercedes Benz) Sprinter.The 158" W.B. SHC model offers 13 ft cargo length, a 73 inch standing height, yet has a short turning radius that will amaze. The 5 cylinder turbocharged diesel engine starts and runs like a gasoline engine, with no diesel clatter or smoke, all while achieving 25mpg or so. The seating position is very high, offering great visibility. The seats are 6 way adjustable, and include an adjustable air bladder lumbar support. Overall, this is a great vehicle that won't disappoint.

Great Van Until it Broke Down marytom777 , 03/05/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We (husband/wife)use our van to haul expedited freight. It's really nice for a work truck. Unfortunately the crank shaft pulley fell off for no apparent reason. When the pulley fell off, it may have damaged the crank shaft where the pulley attaches. We were 1000 mi. from home with freight to deliver! It is in the shop now & with our warranty expired, it looks to be expensive. I would like to know if anyone else has had this problem. We keep it well maintained.