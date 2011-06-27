Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
Why can't America build a van like this?
It may have a Dodge or Freightliner name but it is all Mercedes. Wht can't America build a 22ft long, 9 foot tall van, with a 3,000 ld payload and still get 23 miles per gallon. I love it, I just wish we could build the same. We can go to the moon, land a rover on Mars, but we can't defeat the Germans in the auto market.
Great van
This is the van for a service professional. You do not have to bend over to reach heavy tools and can stand up straight while grabbing parts. The first job I did after getting the van set with shelves and drawers involved removing an 80gallon solar storage tank. I hefted it out of the basement and stood it up straight into the van! What a back-saver. Got 27mpg one time, it averages about 23 all-around. It can carry broken concrete piled up about 3ft high in payload area.
Dodge Sprinter 2500
If you need high cubes in a vehicle that provides remarkably good performance despite low rated horsepower, and unbelievable fuel economy, you can't do better than the Dodge (Mercedes Benz) Sprinter.The 158" W.B. SHC model offers 13 ft cargo length, a 73 inch standing height, yet has a short turning radius that will amaze. The 5 cylinder turbocharged diesel engine starts and runs like a gasoline engine, with no diesel clatter or smoke, all while achieving 25mpg or so. The seating position is very high, offering great visibility. The seats are 6 way adjustable, and include an adjustable air bladder lumbar support. Overall, this is a great vehicle that won't disappoint.
Great Van Until it Broke Down
We (husband/wife)use our van to haul expedited freight. It's really nice for a work truck. Unfortunately the crank shaft pulley fell off for no apparent reason. When the pulley fell off, it may have damaged the crank shaft where the pulley attaches. We were 1000 mi. from home with freight to deliver! It is in the shop now & with our warranty expired, it looks to be expensive. I would like to know if anyone else has had this problem. We keep it well maintained.
Best Van On The Planet
Hauls like a tractor trailer, yet sips fuel like a VW. Doesn't get the 27 mpg as promised, but gets 21 mpg with it loaded to the max and an employee driving like he stole it. A little expensive, but worth it if you have the money.
Sponsored cars related to the Sprinter Cargo
Related Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner