Used 2005 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 High Roof 158 WB Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle47 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Climate controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
Front track64.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity473 cu.ft.
Curb weight5224 lbs.
Gross weight9990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place473 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach22 degrees
Maximum payload4766 lbs.
Angle of departure12 degrees
Length263 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height102.7 in.
Wheel base158 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Gray
  • Coca Cola Red
  • Jet Black
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Black Blue
  • Arctic White
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Flame Red
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Orchid Green
  • Broom Yellow
  • Steel Blue
  • Hyacinth Blue
  • Piedmont Red
  • Stone Gray
  • Black Gray
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Silver Gray
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P195/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
15 x 5.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
