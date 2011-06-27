Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 3500 SH Ceiling 140 WB Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$31,360
$31,360
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$31,360
$31,360
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$31,360
$31,360
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
$31,360
$31,360
Torque243 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
$31,360
$31,360
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$31,360
$31,360
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$31,360
$31,360
Climate controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
$31,360
$31,360
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$31,360
$31,360
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$31,360
$31,360
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
$31,360
$31,360
Front track64.8 in.
Curb weight4880 lbs.
Gross weight9990 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach24 degrees
Maximum payload5110 lbs.
Angle of departure12 degrees
Length225 in.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height102.7 in.
Wheel base140 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track61 in.
Colors
$31,360
$31,360
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Black Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Black Gray
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Hyacinth Blue
  • Piedmont Red
  • Silver Gray
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Orchid Green
  • Steel Blue
  • Stone Gray
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$31,360
$31,360
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
15 x 5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P195/70R15 tiresyes
Suspension
$31,360
$31,360
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$31,360
$31,360
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
