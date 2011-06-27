  1. Home
Used 2003 Dodge Sprinter Cargo 2500 SH Ceiling 140 WB Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sprinter Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque243 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Climate controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4571 lbs.
Gross weight8550 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach24 degrees
Maximum payload3979 lbs.
Angle of departure18 degrees
Length225 in.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height102 in.
Wheel base140 in.
Width76.1 in.
Rear track64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Calcite Yellow
  • Amber Red Metallic
  • Black Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Black Gray
  • Brilliant Blue
  • Hyacinth Blue
  • Piedmont Red
  • Silver Gray
  • Jasper Blue Metallic
  • Orchid Green
  • Steel Blue
  • Stone Gray
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles