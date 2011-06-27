Used 1995 Dodge Spirit Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2863 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Black
  • Light Rosewood Satin Glow
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
