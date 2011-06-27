  1. Home
Used 1994 Dodge Spirit Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2824 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Cirrus Blue Grey Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Poppy Red
  • Pale Blue
  • Ascot Grey
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
