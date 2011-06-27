  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge Spirit Highline Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower101 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2788 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Drifwood Satin Gloss
  • Nighthawk Blue Metallic Satin Gloss
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
