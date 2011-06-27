  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Spirit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Dodge Spirit Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Spirit
Overview
See Spirit Inventory
See Spirit Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2523
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/464.0 mi.336.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG2523
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower101 hp @ 4400 rpm101 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.181.2 in.
Curb weight2788 lbs.2788 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Drifwood Satin Gloss
  • Nighthawk Blue Metallic Satin Gloss
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Indy Red Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Nighthawk Blue Metallic Satin Gloss
  • Light Drifwood Satin Gloss
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
See Spirit InventorySee Spirit Inventory

Related Used 1993 Dodge Spirit info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles