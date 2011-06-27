Used 1992 Dodge Spirit ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2788 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
