  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Spirit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Dodge Spirit R/T Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Spirit
Overview
See Spirit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 5600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight3089 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
See Spirit Inventory

Related Used 1992 Dodge Spirit R/T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles