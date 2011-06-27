  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Spirit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Dodge Spirit LE Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Spirit
Overview
See Spirit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2788 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
See Spirit Inventory

Related Used 1992 Dodge Spirit LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles