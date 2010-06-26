Used 1992 Dodge Spirit for Sale Near Me

Drove the hell out of this car (I got it when I was 16, now I'm 23). Gone 120 on the highway, hill hopping, off roading, trash can bowling, and even hit a deer going at a decent speed. Took out a mailbox going 45 and only left a small indent in the bummer. Spend my late teens burning out a lot. The tranny has held together like a champ, I do rust through tail pipes once every 1.5 years though. You do have to watch the oil closely this thing Burns oil like it is gas. Got it at 150,000 miles and drove for another 60k. This glorious dump just keeps running. If you are looking for a cheap beater get a v6 model with low miles and then get on down the road, you won't regret it.

