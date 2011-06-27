Used 1991 Dodge Spirit R/T Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 6000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 2800 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight3060 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
