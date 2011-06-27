  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Spirit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Spirit LE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Spirit
Overview
See Spirit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2801 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
See Spirit Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Spirit LE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles