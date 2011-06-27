Used 1991 Dodge Spirit ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower152 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2801 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
