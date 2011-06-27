  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Spirit
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Spirit
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Spirit ES Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Spirit
Overview
See Spirit Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length181.2 in.
Curb weight2801 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Black
See Spirit Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Spirit ES info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles